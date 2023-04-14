Marilyn Denis Announces The End of ‘The Marilyn Denis Show

The legendary broadcaster announced Thursday that her daytime talk show will end on June 9th.

“After 13 wonderful seasons, I’ve decided that this is the last season of this show,” Denis, 64, said, fighting back tears. “I want to be clear, I’m not retiring, and I’m very, very healthy.”

Starting on May 8th, the show will begin a month-long celebration featuring special guests, audience surprises and a look back on Marilyn’s legacy on daytime TV in Toronto.

A special message from Marilyn Denis. pic.twitter.com/nhW2uNYIfU — The Marilyn Denis Show (@TheMarilynShow) April 13, 2023

Denis will continue her radio morning show and her podcast.

Denis began her career in 1976 and first made a name for herself reporting on sports, weather, and entertainment at CTV Calgary. She hosted CityLine on Citytv for 19 years, ending her run on that daytime show in 2008.