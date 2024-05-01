$800 “PEE STAIN” JEANS IMMEDIATELY SOLD OUT ONLINE

This price tag is insane when you can get the same look for the price of just 8 to 10 beers.

A designer clothing brand in the U.K. called Jordanluca just debuted pre-stained jeans that make it look like you peed your pants.

They made their runway debut last fall and immediately sold out when they hit their website. That’s despite selling them for the insane price of $810. (!!!)

They have a lighter wash too where the stain’s not so obvious. More of an “I peed my pants yesterday” look.

These ‘pee stain denim’ designer jeans have an eye-popping price tag: ‘Why would anyone wear this?’ https://t.co/2rNM16iOe0 pic.twitter.com/wLdQZx81fe — New York Post (@nypost) April 26, 2024

That version was on sale for around $600, but they’re now sold out too. So if you want the look, you’ll just have to do it the old-fashioned way.