Feeling Stressed? Maybe You Just Need to Wear More Green

If your anxiety’s been riding shotgun lately, colour psychology says you might want to give your wardrobe a little leafy makeover.

Colour psychology, for those of us who skipped that day in school (or learned it from watching home reno shows), is all about how different colours affect your mood and behaviour. Think of it as emotional feng shui for your eyeballs.

Here’s the breakdown:

Red, orange, and yellow = warm colours. They bring the heat, literally and emotionally—sometimes warm and energizing, other times shouty and intense.



= warm colours. They bring the heat, literally and emotionally—sometimes warm and energizing, other times shouty and intense. Blue, purple, and green = cool colours. These are more chill, evoking everything from peaceful vibes to the kind of sad you get when your favourite show ends and there’s no second season.

But according to one colour psychology expert, green is the golden child of the palette. Especially when you wear it.

Green is what’s called a psychological primary colour—basically, the neutralizer between the more dramatic shades like red, yellow, and blue. Too stressed? Green chills you out. Feeling blah? Green lifts you up. It’s like the colour equivalent of herbal tea and a forehead kiss.

Studies even back it up: just seeing green—like a patch of trees in a concrete jungle—can lower your heart rate and blood pressure. That’s right, Mother Nature’s flexing again.

So next time you’re feeling on edge, skip the fifth cup of coffee and try wearing a green shirt, scarf, or, heck, go full emerald goddess. Your nervous system might thank you.

Bonus: it’s also flattering on nearly everyone and pairs beautifully with dry shampoo and “I didn’t sleep well” vibes.