Vogue Declares 2026 “The Year of the Crack” And Yes, It’s Exactly What You Think

Just when we thought fashion had exhausted every possible body part, Vogue has entered the chat and announced that 2026 is officially “The Year of the Crack.”

Not that crack. Relax.

We’re talking about good old-fashioned backside cleavage. The plumber’s special. The denim danger zone.

According to the fashion powers that be, low-rise is back in a big way. And not the polite early-2000s low-rise. We’re talking jeans that look like they’re negotiating with gravity and losing.

High-end designers are fully embracing visible backside territory on the runway, and apparently, it’s not a wardrobe malfunction. It’s a statement.

Some celebrities and influencers have already dipped a toe, or a hipbone, into the trend. Kendall Jenner, Zoë Kravitz and Hailey Bieber have all been spotted experimenting with dangerously low waistlines. Translation: belts are trembling everywhere.

This isn’t totally out of nowhere. At Milan Fashion Week last spring, ultra low-cut jeans made waves for both men and women, showing just enough to make you instinctively want to tug your own shirt down in sympathy. Now, Vogue suggests the look is ready to go mainstream.

Which raises important Canadian questions.

Will this survive February?

Will we need thermal plumber’s crack?

Is this finally the comeback tour for the whale tail?

If you’ve been crushing your New Year’s fitness goals and your pants are sliding south, congratulations. You are accidentally ahead of the curve.

For the rest of us, 2026 might just be the year we rediscover the comforting, stabilizing magic of high-rise jeans. Fashion may be cyclical, but dignity sometimes prefers elastic waistbands.