Fake Christmas Trees Are Officially the Norm — Only 17% of People Are Still Team Real Tree 🎄✨

If you’re planning to haul home a real Christmas tree this year… congratulations, you’re part of a very exclusive club. And also possibly a glutton for punishment.

A new survey from the American Christmas Tree Association found that fake trees have absolutely taken over, and it’s not even a close race anymore.

🎄 The Numbers Don’t Lie

of people putting up a tree this year will go artificial one Only 17% — about one in six — will go buy a real one

Real trees have been on the decline for over a decade, and every year their popularity drops more than the needles on your living room floor.

🌟 Why Fake Trees Are Winning

The top reasons people gave were:

Cost (real trees aren’t cheap, and inflation said “ho ho NO”)

(real trees aren’t cheap, and inflation said “ho ho NO”) Convenience (dragging a tree through your doorway should count as a gym workout)

(dragging a tree through your doorway should count as a gym workout) Safety (less chance of accidentally recreating Christmas Vacation and setting your house ablaze)

You can also reuse the same artificial tree year after year; it doesn’t shed everywhere, and it doesn’t need water, which is great, because half of us can barely keep basil alive.

🌲 Real Trees Still Have Loyal Fans

Of course, some people swear nothing beats the smell of a real pine tree in the house. And those folks will keep the tradition alive… even if they’re getting harder to find at the Christmas tree lot beside Canadian Tire.

But for most households?

Fake trees are the new holiday standard.

And honestly, if it helps cut stress in December, we support it.