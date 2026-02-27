‘Bridgerton’ Fans Are Turning NYC Sidewalks Into a Royal Runway

Thanks to the release of Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2 on Netflix, fans of the show are bringing a little Regency-era romance to the streets, sporting dainty, whimsical shoes that would not look out of place in a royal ballroom.

From the Upper West Side to SoHo, stores like John Fluevog Shoes, Screaming Mimi’s, and Sole are selling shoes inspired by the drama, elegance, and sass of the early 1800s. Think satin bows, pastel silks, ornate embroidery, and Regencycore heels that mix delicate femininity with a touch of modern attitude.

Fluevog, with locations in Soho and Brooklyn, has become the crown jewel for this trend. Fans are swooning over pairs like the Bishop Buckled Loafer Heels ($449 US), Sabrina Lace-ups ($349 US), and the Zoe Lace-up Heels with Embroidery ($399 US). These are not just shoes, they are tiny, wearable daydreams.

In 2026, shoppers are gravitating toward rounded toes, ornate buckles, feminine silhouettes, and unexpected pops of color. Ribbons paired with bold soles, embroidery mixed with neon, and delicate lace-ups all capture the tension between softness and strength, something very “now” for fashion.

Fluevog has always filtered historical inspiration through a modern, slightly rebellious lens, imagining what a character from another century would wear if they walked the streets today. Founded in Vancouver in 1970, the brand gained cult status in the 1980s and 1990s for its quirky, Art Deco-leaning designs and cheeky messages on soles and now, Bridgerton fans are rediscovering it.

Celebrity fans have helped too. Broadway star Gracie Lawrence wore Fluevog’s retro Sorsha pumps at the Grammys, and Lady Gaga stomped the stage in Chaminade boots with the signature Swordfish toe on her “Mayhem Ball” tour. And it is not just the shows. Kirsten Dunst’s Marie Antoinette film helped fuel the Regencycore revival, sending romantics scrambling for 1800s-inspired frills with a modern-day twist.

For Regencycore enthusiasts, Fluevog is the ultimate destination. One step inside, and you are instantly transported to the set of Bridgerton, ready to strut through modern life as if you are in the queen’s ballroom.