Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2 Is Here: Everything You Need to Know

If you’ve been counting down the days since the end of Bridgerton Season 4, Part 1, the wait is officially over! Part 2 is out today on Netflix! And yes, it’s packed with drama, romance, and a few twists that will have you clutching your popcorn.

Let’s do a quick refresher: Part 1 followed Benedict Bridgerton as he chased the mysterious Lady in Silver, Sophie Baek, at Lady Bridgerton’s masquerade ball. Spoiler alert: she’s been right in front of him the whole time. Their romance has all the Cinderella vibes; love against the odds, secret identities, and a little forbidden magic sprinkled in. By the end of Part 1, Benedict made Sophie a proposal… that did not go well. Ouch.

Meanwhile, Lady Violet is finding love again with Marcus Anderson, Francesca and John are navigating intimacy, and the royal crew; Queen Charlotte, Lady Danbury, and the new lady-in-waiting Alice, are keeping the Ton on its toes. And don’t forget, Sophie’s former tormentor, Araminta Gun, has moved right next door. Drama? Absolutely.

Part 2 promises four final episodes totaling over four hours of swoony, scandalous fun. Benedict and Sophie’s story continues, Kate Bridgerton returns, and yes, the soundtrack is back with orchestral pop covers of Billie Eilish, Charli XCX, Sting, and more.

So grab your tea, or your wine, settle in, and get ready. By the time Part 2 ends, hearts will be racing, secrets revealed, and maybe even a few tears shed.

Bridgerton Season 4, Part 2 is streaming now on Netflix.