Lily Collins to Play Audrey Hepburn in New Film About Breakfast at Tiffany’s

Lily Collins to Play Audrey Hepburn in New Breakfast at Tiffany's Film

Exciting news! Lily Collins is set to play Audrey Hepburn in a new film about the making of the 1961 classic Breakfast at Tiffany’s. Collins noted on Instagram that the project has been in development for nearly 10 years.

The story is based on the bestselling book Fifth Avenue, 5 A.M. and gives a behind-the-scenes look at Hollywood in the late 1950s, when Holly Golightly shocked audiences and became a style and cultural icon. The film will explore how the movie came together, from Hepburn’s performance to the fashion, the filming challenges, and the people who helped bring the story to life.

Collins is producing the movie as well as starring, and she’s no stranger to taking on projects that mix acting and producing, like her hit Netflix series Emily in Paris. Given that the film is still in the early stages of pre-production, it will likely not be due out until late 2027 or 2028.

Fans can expect a glamorous, fascinating look at one of Hollywood’s most beloved films and the woman who made Holly Golightly unforgettable.