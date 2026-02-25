‘Gremlins 3’ Is Officially Happening… Hide Your Snacks and Obey the Rules

Dust off your nostalgia and maybe lock up the midnight leftovers, because Gremlins 3 is officially on the way. The third live-action film in the franchise is scheduled to hit theatres in November 2027, according to early industry reports.

Steven Spielberg is attached as executive producer for Warner Bros., with Chris Columbus returning to produce and direct. Beyond that, details are being kept tightly under wraps. No casting announcements, no plot hints, just a polite “trust us” from Hollywood.

Columbus, who wrote the original 1984 film, helped launch a movie that became iconic for two reasons. One, it terrified a generation of kids who thought fuzzy pets were safe. Two, it played a major role in creating the PG-13 rating, which sits comfortably between “family fun” and “maybe don’t bring the toddlers.”

For anyone who somehow missed the chaos the first time around, Gremlins follows a teen named Billy who gets an adorable creature called a Mogwai.

The instructions are simple. Keep it away from bright light. Don’t get it wet. And absolutely do not feed it after midnight. Naturally, every single rule gets broken, and the result is a swarm of gremlins turning a quiet town into a Christmas-themed disaster zone.

The original film pulled in about $212 million worldwide, while the 1990 sequel, Gremlins 2: The New Batch, earned around $41 million. The franchise also dipped back into the spotlight with an animated prequel series that ran from 2023 to 2025.

As for Gremlins 3, we’re in the classic Hollywood waiting game. No story details yet, no cast list, and no hint whether the rules will finally be followed. History suggests… probably not.