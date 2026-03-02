The Yellowstone universe just got even bigger. Marshals, the new spinoff starring Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton, premiered last night on CBS and“Marshals” Kicks Off: Kayce Dutton Rides Into a New Chapter

The Yellowstone universe just got even bigger. Marshals, the new spinoff starring Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton, premiered last night on CBS and streaming on Paramount+, and fans are already talking about this darker, more intense chapter in Kayce’s story.

Set after the death of John Dutton and the sale of the family ranch, Marshals follows Kayce as he joins an elite unit of U.S. Marshals. Using his skills as both a cowboy and former Navy SEAL, he tackles dangerous cases across Montana while grappling with the emotional cost of frontier justice.

The premiere gave viewers their first look at Kayce’s new team including Pete Calvin (Logan Marshall-Green), Belle Skinner (Arielle Kebbel), Andrea Cruz (Ash Santos), and Miles Kittle (Tatanka Means). Fans were also happy to see Kayce’s son Tate (Brecken Merrill) return along with familiar allies Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham) and Mo (Mo Brings Plenty).

One big question mark is Monica Dutton (Kelsey Asbille) who did not appear in the premiere, leaving viewers wondering what this absence means for Kayce moving forward.

The first season is expected to run 13 episodes with new installments releasing weekly. Last night’s premiere set the tone for a series that mixes high-stakes action, family drama, and the rugged Montana landscapes fans have come to love.

For Yellowstone fans, Marshals is not just a spinoff. It is a fresh start for Kayce Dutton, and judging by the buzz after last night’s debut, viewers are ready to ride along.