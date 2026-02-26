Heated Rivalry Muskoka Cottage Now on Airbnb

If you’ve been obsessed with the finale, this is your moment. The Heated Rivalry Muskoka cottage from the season-ending episode is officially available to book and yes, it’s the real one.

The Ontario property sits on Walker’s Point along Lake Muskoka, and fans will instantly recognize it as the backdrop for some of Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov’s most talked-about scenes. Now, instead of just watching the drama unfold, you can actually stay there.

Bookings open March 3rd at noon, and rates start around $248 per night.

A Real-Life Slice of Cottage Country

First, the setting. Lake Muskoka delivers everything you want from Ontario cottage country; calm water, towering trees, and sunsets that feel almost cinematic. Walker’s Point is known for its privacy and postcard-worthy shoreline, which makes it the perfect filming location and an even better weekend escape.

The Heated Rivalry Muskoka cottage itself spans roughly 2,500 square feet. It includes three bedrooms and three bathrooms, making it ideal for a family getaway or a trip with friends. Soaring ceilings and oversized windows bring in natural light and frame those lake views beautifully.

This is not a rustic, back-to-basics cabin. The space feels modern, clean, and thoughtfully designed. It balances cozy cottage charm with updated finishes and open-concept comfort.

You’ll find a private gym inside, which adds a luxury touch you don’t often see in short-term rentals. Outside, canoes are ready for guests who want to head out onto the lake. The property sleeps up to six people, welcomes pets, and keeps the atmosphere relaxed with a strict no-parties policy.

What You Get When You Book

The Airbnb listing goes live March 3rd at noon. At around $248 per night to start, the price feels surprisingly reasonable for a Lake Muskoka waterfront property with television history attached.

Expect interest to be strong. Film and TV locations always attract attention, especially when fans feel connected to the story that unfolded there.

If you’ve ever imagined stepping into the world of your favourite series, this is a rare opportunity to do exactly that