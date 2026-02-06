“Outdated” Home Trends That Honestly Deserve A Comeback

If you’re house-hunting these days, you’ve probably noticed that every listing looks like it was designed by the same person who only owns white paint and a ring light.

Open concept. Grey floors. White everything. Zero storage. It’s less “dream home” and more “minimalist airport lounge.”

Now, people online are begging for some “outdated” home features to make a glorious comeback. And honestly? They have a point.

Bring Back Homes That Actually Make Sense

Mudrooms

Especially in Canada. With snow, salt, dogs, kids and the mysterious gravel that lives in every winter boot, mudrooms are not a luxury. They’re survival.

Storage. Real, actual storage.

Modern homes seem to assume we own three shirts and one decorative candle. Where are we supposed to put winter coats? Costco purchases? The air fryer we swore we’d use daily?

Real wood floors

Enough with the “luxury” vinyl plank that looks like it came free with a cereal box. Real wood is warm, classic and doesn’t send your dog sliding across the room like Bambi on ice.

Proper dining rooms

An open concept is cute until you host dinner and someone’s eating turkey six inches from the couch and television. Bring back dining rooms big enough for an actual gathering.

Screened-in or glassed-in front porches

Perfect for coffee, wine, or judging neighbours. A lost art.

Dark wood and ‘orange’ wood

Everyone spent a decade painting everything grey and white, as we live inside a cloud. People are ready for warmth and character again.

Finished basements

Canadian rite of passage. A place for kids, teens, movie nights, and hiding from your family for 20 minutes of peace.

Laundry chutes

Why did we abandon this brilliant technology? We can send billionaires to space, but can’t drop socks down a chute anymore?

Radiant floor heating

Walking barefoot on warm floors in February? That’s not a feature. That’s a personality upgrade.

Broom closets and built-ins

You know… places to put things. Revolutionary concept.

Cedar closets & claw-foot tubs

Because sometimes you want your home to feel charming, not like a freshly flipped investment property with zero soul.

At this point, “outdated” just means “functional and full of character.”



And if the next house you tour has a mudroom, a laundry chute and a cozy basement… don’t overthink it. That’s not old-fashioned. That’s elite.