5 ‘Ugly’ Things an Interior Decorator Says You Should Never Have in Your Home 🏡🙅‍♀️

We all like to think our home is cozy and stylish — but according to tastemaker Nicolas Fairford, your “aesthetic” might secretly be killing the vibe. The interior decorator recently went viral on TikTok for listing the five things he says are ugly and should never be in your home.

And fair warning: you probably own at least three of these.

1. The TV

Fairford calls it “just an ugly black box” that dominates the entire room. The moment it’s in there, the whole furniture layout ends up revolving around it. (Sorry, Netflix nights.)

2. The Microwave

A giant hunk of metal taking up precious counter space? Fairford says no thanks. Apparently, reheating leftovers just isn’t chic.

3. Air-Drying Laundry Indoors

Listen, we get it — it saves money. But draping socks and jeans across every chair and railing? Definitely not part of the Pinterest board aesthetic.

4. Over-Lighting

Those endless rows of pot lights in modern homes? A vibe killer. Instead, Fairford recommends using lamps to create “little pools of light” that make a room glow instead of glare.

5. Unused Candles

You know those decorative tapered or pillar candles sitting in dusty glass vases? Yeah, he says if you’re not lighting them, they’re not adding ambience — they’re just collecting dust.

The Takeaway

Fairford’s hot take is simple: design isn’t about cramming your space full of stuff, it’s about curating. And sometimes, that means ditching the big black TV and finally lighting those candles you bought in 2014.