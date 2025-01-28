Knowing a Thing or Two About Number Two: How to Have the Perfect Poop

Holistic nutritionist Roslyn Kent (@plantsfirstnutrition) is breaking the internet by teaching us how to have a healthy and satisfying bowel movement. Spoiler alert: if your trips to the toilet aren’t leaving you feeling like Beyoncé, you might need to step up your game.

Here’s Roslyn’s three-step guide to the ultimate gut experience.

Step 1: Check Your Transit Time

Your gut health starts with knowing how long it takes for food to journey through your system. Roslyn suggests this simple test:

Add 1 tablespoon of white sesame seeds to water, stir it up, and drink it at dinnertime. Pay attention to when those seeds make an appearance in the toilet (yes, you have to look).

A healthy transit time is typically 24–48 hours. Longer than that? Your digestion might need a little TLC.

Step 2: The “One-Wipe Wonder” Rule

When it comes to wiping, less is more. Roslyn says that after doing your business, the first wipe should be clean—no endless wiping is required.

Pro tip: If you want to up your bathroom game, consider investing in a bidet. It’s not only better for hygiene but also leaves you with that ✨ fresh ✨ feeling every time.

Step 3: The Satisfaction Factor

The ultimate sign of a perfect poop? It should leave you feeling happy, calm, and satisfied.

You shouldn’t walk away bloated, gassy, or wondering if you’ll need a round two later. Roslyn puts it best: "There’s nothing better than the satisfaction and overall feeling of an epic bowel movement."

Why This Matters

Your bathroom habits are a direct reflection of your gut health—and your gut health affects everything from energy levels to mental clarity. So, if your poop routine could use some improvement, it might be time to reassess your diet, hydration, and fibre intake.

Because let’s face it: life’s too short for bad poops. 💩