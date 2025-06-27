Remembering Rick Hurst: 'Dukes of Hazzard' Star Dies at 79

The world of classic TV has lost another beloved star. Rick Hurst, best known for his role as the lovable and bumbling Deputy Cletus Hogg on The Dukes of Hazzard, has passed away at the age of 79.

The news was confirmed by his longtime co-star and friend Ben Jones, who played Cooter Davenport on the hit CBS series. In a heartfelt tribute posted to the Cooter’s Place museum Facebook page, Jones remembered Hurst as “a fine actor, a splendid comic, and a wonderfully supportive colleague,” saying, “He never stopped making people smile until this afternoon.”

Hurst’s portrayal of Deputy Cletus brought a light-hearted charm to The Dukes of Hazzard, which aired from 1979 to 1985 and followed the adventures of the Duke boys in fictional Hazzard County. He appeared in 55 episodes between 1979 and 1982, endearing himself to fans with his comedic timing and warm screen presence.

While The Dukes of Hazzard was his breakout role, Hurst had a number of acting credits throughout his career. He starred in the sitcom On the Rocks in the mid-70s and went on to appear in shows like Amanda’s, a U.S. adaptation of Fawlty Towers, and various TV movies and shorts. His final credited role was in the 2016 short film B My Guest.

Jones reflected on the bond the cast shared and imagined a heavenly reunion: “I can see Rick up there in Heaven with Jimmy Best and Sorrell Booke and Denver Pyle, putting on the funniest show inside those Pearly Gates.”

Rick Hurst leaves behind a legacy of laughter and nostalgia, continuing to make generations smile as reruns of The Dukes of Hazzard play on screens around the world.