Barrie's Best: Nominate Your Favourite Local Businesses

This Week's Business of the Week: Burnett's Butcher Shop

Burnett's Butcher Shop is a family-owned business that offers the freshest, locally sourced cuts, expertly prepared by master butchers. From juicy steaks to savory sausages, they have it all. Experience the difference that fresh, local meat can make in your meals.

Tempo Flexible Packaging

Elevate your brand with Tempo Flexible Packaging! This Innisfil-based company creates custom, sustainable packaging solutions tailored to your business. With over 50 years of experience, they deliver top-notch quality and prioritize customer satisfaction. Choose Tempo for packaging that protects your product and enhances your brand.

MacNeil Construction

This local Barrie builder specializes in residential and commercial projects, delivering exceptional quality and craftsmanship. With a focus on client satisfaction and attention to detail, MacNeil Construction turns your vision into reality. Experience the difference a dedicated team can make. Choose MacNeil Construction.

Food Works by Kajo

Make your event unforgettable with Food Works by KaJo. This Barrie-based caterer offers a wide range of options, from elegant plated dinners to casual buffets. Their focus on fresh, seasonal ingredients and exceptional service sets them apart.

Let Food Works by KaJo handle the food, so you can enjoy your event.

All Ontario Recycling

Ditch the landfill & go green with All Ontario Recycling (AOR)! This Barrie-based company offers hassle-free scrap metal recycling.

Drop off your unwanted metal or have them pick up your junk car – they pay top dollar on the spot! AOR uses eco-friendly practices & ensures efficient metal processing. Recycle responsibly with AOR & keep Ontario green!

The Italian Eatery

Indulge in a taste of Italy right here in Barrie at The Italian Eatery!

This family-owned gem serves up authentic, mouthwatering dishes made with fresh ingredients. From their famous sandwiches and panzerotti to their delicious pastas and pizzas, every bite is a flavor explosion.

And don't forget to explore their market for imported Italian goodies! Enjoy their cozy atmosphere while savoring your meal. Your taste buds will thank you!

Glen Martin Limited

Glen Martin Limited is your key to sparkling success. Their comprehensive approach includes premium cleaning supplies and expert staff training, ensuring a clean environment.

From schools and restaurants to industrial spaces, Glen Martin has specialized solutions for every cleaning need. On-time delivery and satisfaction are guaranteed!

Glen Martin Limited: Keeping Simcoe County clean, healthy, and sparkling since 1983!

COBS Bread

Looking for a bakery with a heart? COBS Bread Barrie is your answer!

They bake incredible treats daily using quality ingredients. But they also give back! Leftovers are donated & "Doughnation" supports the RVH. Plus, their warm atmosphere is perfect for a relaxing break with friends.

Choose COBS Bread for fresh-baked goodness, community spirit, and a smile!

OCD North

OCD North specializes in ERP therapy, offering a supportive and expert environment for recovery. Their passionate team understands the specific challenges of OCD and provides specialized programs tailored to different age groups and families.

They offer individual therapy, support groups, and more! Breathe easier and take the first step towards healing with OCD North.

D.C. Taylor Jewellers

D.C. Taylor Jewellers offers a family touch with dazzling results. Their passion for craftsmanship runs deep, with locations in Barrie, Collingwood, and Owen Sound.

But the real magic lies in their welcoming atmosphere. They treat everyone like family, making every visit special. Find your perfect piece and experience the D.C. Taylor Jewellers difference!

North Barrie Market

Craving fresh, convenient meals? North Barrie Market offers the perfect solution!

This family-run gem prioritizes local sourcing and sustainability, minimizing waste. They also support local charities. With prepared meals, fresh produce, and a top-notch butcher counter, they cater to busy families.

Experience exceptional service, cleanliness, and trust at North Barrie Market. Fresh food, family values, and community spirit – that's the North Barrie Market difference!

Trooper Pet Veterinary Nursing

Trooper Pet mobile service offers stress-free nail trims, blood collection, medication administration and more in the comfort of your home. Their vet techs even offer canine massages for the ultimate relaxation!

Trooper Pet goes beyond basic care by creating personalized wellness plans for your furry friend. Plus, they support local charities - a win-win for everyone!

Robinson Home Hardware

Looking for a hardware store with a heart? Look no further than Robinson Home Hardware!

This Barrie institution, run by the Robinson family since 1923, offers more than just top-notch hardware supplies and friendly expertise. They're deeply invested in the community, giving back through charitable donations and sponsoring youth sports teams.

So next time you need a helping hand with a project, visit Robinson Home Hardware and experience the difference a local, family-run business with a community spirit can make!

Georgian Dental

Looking for a dentist who cares as much about your community as they do your smile? Look no further than Georgian Dental, our Business of the Week!

Serving Barrie and Orillia for over 60 years, they offer a welcoming environment, advanced technology, and a comprehensive range of dental services, from routine checkups to oral surgery. But their commitment goes beyond the treatment room. Their "Smiles on Us" initiative provides free dental care to those in need, exemplifying their dedication to giving back.

Barber & Haskill

Looking for top-notch appliances, mattresses, and a business that cares? Look no further than Barber & Haskill, our May Business of the Month!

This family-owned gem has been serving Barrie, Midland, and Orillia for over 8 decades. They boast an impressive selection, knowledgeable staff, and a commitment to giving back. Their community spirit shines through their endowment fund, donations, and event sponsorships.

The Hound Lounge

The Hound Lounge offers a unique, budget-friendly dog daycare experience with flexible playtime options and highly trained staff.

Keep your pup happy and relaxed with their comfortable playrooms and personalized attention.

Bayfield Ford

With a reputation for friendly staff, award-winning customer care, and a commitment to those in need, Bayfield Ford has been serving the community since 1981.

Whether you need a new or used Ford, repairs, or body work, they're your one-stop shop. Learn more and explore their inventory online!

Point S Action Tire & Auto Services

Looking for a reliable auto service provider in Barrie? Look no further than Point S Action Tire & Auto Services!

This family-owned business boasts over 25 years of experience keeping residents' vehicles on the road. From tire changes and repairs to routine maintenance, their friendly staff offers top-notch service at competitive prices.

SUPERIOR Home Health Care

Looking to stay independent at home? SUPERIOR Home Health Care, offers medical equipment, home renovations for accessibility, and expert advice. Empower yourself for a comfortable life – visit SUPERIOR today! Read more here.

Fox's Bakery and Deli

Craving a delicious treat? Look no further than Fox's Bakery and Deli, our latest Business of the Week recipient! This family-owned gem has been baking everything from scratch for over 40 years using time-tested recipes.

Located in the heart of Barrie, a visit to Fox's is a must for anyone who appreciates quality.

