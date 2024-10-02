Gen Z's Latest Viral Trend: Decorating Toilets for ‘Pretty Poops’

It seems like every day there’s a new viral trend taking over social media—and now, it’s all about decorating your toilet!

Gen Z (and Charlie) has found a way to make even the most mundane aspect of life, well, "aesthetic." Enter #ToiletTok, where TikTok creators are transforming their bathrooms into a fragrant, colourful paradise with viral toilet trinkets designed to give your toilet bowl a stylish upgrade.

What’s Trending?

“So, pooping is aesthetic now,” declared one X (formerly Twitter) user in a viral tweet, which featured a TikToker decorating her toilet with vibrant gel stamps. These toilet accessories, which retail for under $20, are adding some unexpected flair to bathrooms everywhere.

So pooping is aesthetic now pic.twitter.com/f4a4JX3UY2 — NO CONTEXT HUMANS (@HumansNoContext) September 28, 2024

#ToiletTok, a niche corner of TikTok, has racked up over 25.1 million posts as people share their top tips for creating the perfect “pretty poop” experience. It’s like the viral "fridgescaping" trend but for your toilet bowl.

The Appeal of Pretty Potty Trinkets

For twenty-somethings, these colourful stamps, sold by brands like Lysol and Scrubbing Bubbles, are more than just a quirky fad—they’re practical too. Not only do they make your toilet bowl look like a work of art, but they also keep your bathroom smelling fresh for up to two weeks. And with prices around $16, they’re a budget-friendly way to elevate your bathroom game.

So, what do you think? Is this the latest must-have trend, or is it just another quirky Gen Z moment? Either way, #ToiletTok is taking bathroom decor to a whole new level—one pretty poop at a time!