Oh Canada! Quirky Facts About the True North Strong and Slightly Tipsy

Canada: land of double-doubles, polite apologies, and at least 12 different ways to say “it’s cold.” But beyond maple syrup and majestic moose, there are a few lesser-known truths about our home and native land that may just make you love it even more (or at least laugh a little harder at it).

1. We REALLY Love Beer (Like... A Lot)

Canada Day and beer go together like poutine and regret. In British Columbia alone, folks chug down 1.2 million litres of beer over the long weekend — and that’s just from the government-run liquor stores. Imagine the private stashes. Somewhere, a Canadian dad is perfecting his patriotic burp.

2. Quebec Moves While the Rest of Us Party

While most of us are painting our faces and pretending to know the second verse of “O Canada,” Quebec is renting U-Hauls en masse. July 1st is also “Moving Day” in La Belle Province — a long-standing tradition where leases end and chaos begins. In 2012, 80,000 Quebecers moved house. That’s a whole lotta fridges, futons, and cursing in French.

3. Becoming Canadian Ain’t Easy

Thinking of joining Team Canada? Brush up on your trivia. In 2010, we made the citizenship test harder, and failure rates soared from 4% to 30%. Sample question: What year did “Canada” first appear on maps? (Answer: 1547 — yes, apparently we’ve been iconic that long.)

4. We’re Funny (And a Little Saucy)

Legendary Canadian author Margaret Atwood once explained Canadian humour with this spicy gem:

“What does a Canadian girl say when you ask if she’d like some sex?

‘Only if you’re having some yourself.’”

We’ll take witty with a side of sassy, thank you.

5. We're Also Ridiculously Polite

Turns out, all those “sorrys” have gone to our heads. A whopping 86% of Canadians think we live in the best country in the world — and honestly, when your national emergencies include “ran out of ketchup chips,” can you blame us?

6. Beavers: Cute, But Slightly Murderous

Canada’s national animal is the beaver, a creature that looks like it belongs in a Disney movie. But don’t be fooled. These flat-tailed rodents have been known to attack humans. One even fatally mauled a man in Belarus. Moral of the story? Never underestimate an angry Canadian mascot.

7. “Dominion Day” Got Ghosted in 1982

Fun fact: Canada Day used to be called Dominion Day. However, in 1982, 13 MPs slipped in a name change vote at 4 p.m. on a Friday, then promptly declared the afternoon a holiday and departed. Honestly, that’s the most Canadian thing ever — quietly making history, then heading to the cottage.

So there you have it — proof that Canada is more than just flannel shirts, syrup, and snowbanks. We’re funny, fierce, fridge-moving beer lovers with a deep respect for beavers and a suspiciously casual approach to national holidays.

Happy Canada Day, eh?