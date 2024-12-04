Overdecorated ’90s Christmas Trees Are Back—and Millennials Are Loving the Tacky Throwback

Move over minimalist Christmas trees, because it’s time to turn up the tinsel! Overdecorated, nostalgia-packed ’90s Christmas trees are making a festive comeback, and millennials couldn’t be more excited to embrace this throwback trend.

Forget the “perfect” mall-style trees with symmetrical ornaments and sleek, coordinated colour schemes. This year, it’s all about going big, bold, and borderline gaudy—just like we remember from childhood. Think of multicoloured lights, oversized baubles, paper cutouts, and so much tinsel you can practically hear the jingles.

The ’90s Tree Revival: A Holiday Glow-Up

Millennials are bringing the magic of their childhood Christmas mornings back to life with these over-the-top trees.

This is Charlie's tinsel tree. "I had a silver tinsel tree growing up, and when I saw it at the store; I knew I needed it."

This nostalgic trend captures the joy and chaos of family decorating sessions from decades past when the goal wasn’t to impress Instagram followers but to fill your home with as much Christmas spirit as possible.

A Generational Split: Millennials vs. Gen Z

While millennials are all-in on this festive free-for-all, Gen Z seems divided. Many Zoomers love vintage vibes like Y2K home décor and retro cameras, but when it comes to Christmas trees, their aesthetic leans more minimalist. For some, these “look-at-me” trees are a bit too much.

But millennials couldn’t care less about the haters. This holiday season, they’re revelling in the gaudy glamour, unapologetically bringing back the festive chaos of their childhoods.

So, if you’re tired of trying to make your tree look like a Pinterest board, take a page out of the ’90s playbook. Add that extra string of lights, dig out your old-school ornaments, and let the tinsel fly.

After all, Christmas is supposed to be fun—and sometimes, “tacky” is the best way to spread holiday cheer.