The Ultimate Guide to Father’s Day

Father’s Day is a time to celebrate the incredible dads, stepdads, grandfathers, and father figures who shape our lives. Whether you’re planning a memorable day, hunting for the perfect gift, or just curious about the holiday’s origins, you’ve come to the right place. This guide offers fun facts, history, and links to our most popular Father’s Day articles.

When is Father’s Day?

Father’s Day is celebrated on the third Sunday of June each year. Father’s Day 2025 is on Sunday, June 15.

The History of Father’s Day

While Father’s Day may feel like a long-standing tradition, it’s a relatively modern holiday with humble beginnings — and Canada’s journey to embracing it is closely tied to its American neighbour.

The earliest known Father’s Day celebration took place in 1908 in Fairmont, West Virginia, after a deadly mining disaster took the lives of 361 men. A local woman, Grace Golden Clayton, proposed a service to honour the many fathers who had died — but the event remained local and didn’t spark a wider movement.

The real momentum began in 1910, thanks to Sonora Smart Dodd of Spokane, Washington. Raised by a widowed father and Civil War veteran, Dodd wanted to celebrate the strength, love, and sacrifice her dad had shown in raising six children alone. Inspired by the newly popular Mother’s Day, she organized the first official Father’s Day celebration on June 19, 1910.

While the idea slowly gained popularity in the U.S., it took decades for Father’s Day to be officially recognized — and even longer for it to catch on in Canada. The U.S. finally made it a permanent national holiday in 1972, when President Richard Nixon signed it into law.

In Canada, the observance of Father’s Day followed a more informal path. Canadians began celebrating it around the same time as Americans, especially as cross-border media and marketing campaigns promoted the idea in the mid-20th century. By the 1950s and 60s, Canadian families were regularly honouring dads on the third Sunday in June, but there was no formal legislation.

Even today, Father’s Day in Canada is not a statutory holiday, but it is widely celebrated across the country. Families honour dads, stepdads, grandfathers, and father figures with barbecues, homemade cards, outdoor adventures, and thoughtful gifts.

Gift Ideas and Inspiration

Finding the perfect Father’s Day gift can be tricky, but thoughtful choices always make a lasting impression. This section offers ideas to help you avoid the usual clichés and find gifts that truly celebrate Dad.

12 Of The Worst Father's Day Gifts

We all want to give great gifts, but some Father’s Day presents just don’t hit the mark — like those cliché “World’s Best Dad” mugs or generic gift cards. This article points out the usual suspects to avoid and encourages you to choose something more thoughtful. A little personal touch can go a long way in making Dad feel truly appreciated.

Father's Day Gifts Any Man Would Love

Sometimes the simplest things mean the most — like a phone call, a good steak, or some quiet time. This article shares what dads actually want for Father’s Day, along with some quirky gift ideas to keep things interesting. Whether practical or playful, these suggestions make it easier to show Dad you care.

Fun Father's Day Activities

Looking for something funs to do with dad this Father's Day. Check out Barrie 360's list of Father's Day events in Barrie and Simcoe County ...

Fun & Connection

Father’s Day is also about sharing laughs and creating meaningful moments together. These articles explore fun ways to connect with Dad — from humorous songs to great conversation starters.

Celebrate Father's Day with These Funny Dad Songs

If you want to add some laughs to Father’s Day, these funny dad song parodies are perfect. From the Holderness Family’s playful “I’m Your Daddy” to Brittlestar’s witty “I’m A Dad, That’s What I Do,” these tunes celebrate the ups and downs of fatherhood with a smile. They’re a great way to honor dads while keeping things light and fun.

Questions to Ask Dad So You Can Get to Know Him

Want to get to know your dad a little better? This article encourages asking meaningful questions that open up conversation and help you discover stories you might not have heard before. Taking time for these chats can strengthen your bond and create lasting memories.

Ryan Reynolds' 'Vasectomy' Cocktail: A Humorous Toast to Fatherhood

Ryan Reynolds put his signature humor into a Father’s Day cocktail called the “Vasectomy,” made with his Aviation American Gin. It’s a fun mix of cranberry juice, tonic, lemon, and gin — perfect for raising a glass with a wink. It’s a lighthearted way to celebrate dads who appreciate a good laugh.

How Dads Help Their Kid’s Development

The time dads spend with their kids has a big impact beyond just fun and games. Here, you’ll find fascinating insights into how dad’s involvement supports children’s growth and success in life.

New Study Finds That Kids Who Play With Their Dads Do Better In School

Here’s some great news: kids who spend time playing with their dads tend to do better in school. Even just 10 minutes a day of reading, singing, or drawing can boost their test scores and overall learning. It’s a reminder of how important those everyday moments are for a child’s success.

Dad Jokes: Surprisingly Beneficial for Child Development

Dad jokes might make you groan, but they actually do more good than you think. Sharing those corny puns helps kids learn to handle awkward moments and build emotional resilience. Turns out, a little humor from Dad goes a long way in helping kids grow.

