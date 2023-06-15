Questions To Ask Dad So You Can Get To Know Him!

Fun fact: just 55% of us know about our moms’ life pre-parenthood, and only 23% of us have learnt about our dads…

There might be the idea that dads are a little more private – but the research, by Ancestry, found that 90% of fathers want to share stories about their lives with their children.

Kids are keen to know more about Dad also. And with Father’s Day just days away, now could be the perfect time to dig a little deeper.

Ancestry suggests asking these questions…

What is the first concert you ever went to? What was your favourite band growing up?

What was your first job?

Where did you meet Mom? Was it love at first sight?

What family members do you feel closest to?

What is your best adventure/travel story?

What has been your biggest regret?

What is the best life lesson that you’ve learnt?

What has been your happiest memory?

Did you ever have a rebellious phase?

Did you live a similar lifestyle to me before I came into the world?

What is one thing about you that you’d like me to pass on to the next generation?

What’s a core memory that you have pre-parenthood?

Are there any unexpected people/names in our family tree?

What historical events did you witness pre-parenthood? E.g. Did you see the moon landing?

Of course for some, the idea of having those *deep* chats can feel a little daunting.