10 Easy Ways to Celebrate the Last Day of School & Kick Off Summer Break!

The backpacks are bursting with crumpled art, half-dried glue sticks, and who-knows-what else… and just like that, school’s out for Summer!

If your kids are coming home buzzing with excitement (or just completely done), here are 10 easy, low-stress ways to celebrate the end of the school year and make that first afternoon of Summer feel extra special:

1. Have a Water Balloon Welcome

Surprise them in the driveway or backyard with a water balloon toss—or let them pelt you! Instant fun, no fancy prep required.

2. Decorate the Front Door

Grab streamers, balloons, and chalk to create a “Welcome to Summer” entrance. Bonus: let the kids write what they’re most excited for right on the sidewalk!

3. Serve Ice Cream for Dinner

Yes. You read that right. Ice cream, popsicles, or make-your-own sundaes. It’s chaotic, it’s sugary, and it’s the good kind of memory-making.

4. Create a Summer Kickoff Picnic

Throw down a blanket in the backyard or living room, pack some favourite snacks, and call it a picnic party. Bonus points for fizzy drinks with umbrellas.

5. Make a “Summer Bucket List” Together

Grab markers and a big piece of paper. Have each family member add 3 things they want to do this Summer—simple stuff like a beach day, a movie night, or even “stay in PJs all day.”

6. Let Them Skip Chores for the Day

Give them a one-day “freedom pass” and declare the house a chore-free zone. (You can clean up tomorrow, or maybe never. Who knows? It’s Summer.)

7. Host a Backyard Dance Party

Bluetooth speaker, fun playlist, and no rules. Bonus if you throw in bubbles, glow sticks, or a sprinkler.

8. Do a Last Day of School Photoshoot

Snap a pic holding a sign that says “Hello, Summer!” or “Grade __: DONE!” Then laugh as they immediately spill something on their outfit.

9. Watch a Summer Classic Movie

Pop the popcorn, dim the lights, and kick off break with something summery like The Sandlot, Luca, or High School Musical 2.

10. Stay Up Late Just Because

Let bedtime go out the window for one night. Whether they’re catching fireflies or playing Mario Kart—just let them soak in the freedom.

Final Thought:

Celebrating doesn’t have to mean expensive outings or big plans—it’s about marking the moment. After all, they’ve worked hard, you’ve packed approximately 200 lunches, and now it’s time to breathe.