Celebrate Father’s Day With These Funny Dad Songs

When it comes to funny dad songs, there is no shortage of parodies highlighting what it is to be a father.

Penn and Kim Holderness are the parents behind the Holderness Family. The pair made a Christmas video back in 2023 that went viral. Its success led to more music videos, a book, a podcast, and more.

“I’m Your Daddy”

In classic Holderness fashion, the pair decided Father’s Day was the perfect time to highlight all the ways dads dance, laugh, and play with their families. So the two of them decided to put together a parody of Pharrell Williams’ hit song “Happy.” The video combines Penn’s own parenting antics with video submissions from viewers around the globe — from the U.S. to Romania.

“I’m A Dad, That’s What I Do”

Here’s another one from Brittlestar, whose bio reads “Stewart Reynolds -The Internet’s Favourite Dad* (*unproven).” If you recognize him, it may be because of his KFC video where he explains Canada Day to Americans. (We don’t want to distract you from Father’s Day, but if you want to check it out, head to Twitter.)

Brittlestar’s Father’s Day parody, “I’m A Dad, That’s What I Do,” is a cover of Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You.”

“Dad Song”

If you’re a fan of those two songs, here’s another by the Holderness Family that features Brittlestar along with other parenting influencers like Jake Fehling and MyLifeSuckers. This one is called “Dad Song” and is a play on “Fight Song” by Rachel Platten.

“Nothing At All”

And then there’s Holderness’s “Wonderwall” parody called “Nothing At All.” In the song, the singer highlights the fact that many dad’s just want to do nothing on Father’s Day.

“Fathers”

Whatever the Father’s Day mood is, there are funny dad songs for everyone. Sesame Street even did a Father’s Day parody using the theme song from Friends.

Sing along … we know you want to!

Happy Father’s Day!

