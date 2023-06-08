Father’s Day Gifts Any Man Would Love

If you haven’t bought your dad any gifts for Father’s Day, don’t worry … apparently dads have low expectations for what they want. A new survey asked dads what they want the most this holiday, and here are the results ….

A phone call from my kids, 47%. A big steak, 41%. Some peace and quiet, 38%. Watching a baseball game with the family, 38%. A few beers, 35%. A cheap, practical gift like socks or a tie, 35%. A glass of wine, 34%. To watch whatever I want on TV, 34%. A glass of whiskey, 29%. An expensive physical gift, like an Apple watch, 29%.

If none of these fit the bill, here are a few unique gifts that any father would love:

Toilet Golf Putter Practice

Take it from a dad. This will be a hit. Just one tip … don’t share dad’s putter.

Available through Amazon for only $16.99.

Cell Phone Clip

To officially attain “Dad Status” your pop’s has to have his cell fastened to his pants. Us dads want convenience, plus you can whip out your phone quicker than Wyatt Earp in the wild west. Prices start around $10.

The Most Popular Dad Shoe

Why do dads all wear this shoe? Because it goes with anything. Dad can pull these off with dress pants, jeans, shorts, and track pants.

This gift really is a win.

Greatest Dad License Plate Holder

Sure, you could get him a Super Dad t-shirt but you can’t attach that to his car. Your Dad washes his car even when it’s clean, which is why he’ll proudly display this plate holder.

Less than $20 and shopping is done.

If you still aren’t feeling inspired, don’t worry. There are always classics go-tos like tools, gadgets, clothing, or items related to their favourite hobbies.

