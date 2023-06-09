TUPAC SHAKUR RECEIVES A STAR ON THE HOLLYWOOD WALK OF FAME 

Tupac Shakur received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Wednesday, just several days before the hip-hop legend’s birthday.

The late rapper’s sister, Sekyiwa “Set” Shakur, accepted the star on behalf of their family. During her speech, she shed tears while describing her older brother’s vision of being celebrated with a star in Hollywood.

“From the first time he stepped foot on this stage of the Apollo Theater at 13 years old, before anyone recognized his name, he knew he had the dream to have a star here on the Walk of Fame,” she said.

The Walk of Fame said Shakur was selected to receive a star in 2013, but the organization waited for his family and estate to select a date.

Shakur was given the 2,758th star on the Walk of Fame. His birthday is June 16.

Shakur, one of the most prolific figures in hip-hop, died in 1996 from gunshot wounds at the age of 25. His professional music career only lasted five years, but he sold more than 75 million records worldwide, including the diamond-certified album “All Eyez on Me,” which was packed with hits including “California Love (Remix)”, “I Ain’t Mad at Cha” and “How Do U Want It.” He was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2017.

As an actor, Shakur starred in several popular films such as “Poetic Justice,” “Gang Related,” “Juice” and “Above the Rim.”