Dolly Parton Is Helping Millions of Kids Across California!

Every child under the age of five in California is now qualified to receive a free book in the mail every month, thanks to the state’s expansion of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

The newly expanded book-giving program will bestow California with the most extensive Imagination Library nationwide, also making it the first state to provide a bilingual book option in English and Spanish.

the expansion will be complete within the next five years, making more than 2.4 million children eligible for the program, “broadening millions of young minds to a world of unlimited possibilities.”

Parton, the self-proclaimed Book Lady, started the Imagination Library in honour of her father who couldn’t read or write.

The program aims to provide preschool-aged children and their families with specifically selected books despite their financial backgrounds, according to the organization’s website.

Since the initiative launched, the Imagination Library has gifted over 200 million books across 50 states.