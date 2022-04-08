Dolly Parton Says “We Should Pay Attention” “We’re Mistreating Mother Nature”

DOLLY PARTON interviewed with “National Geographic” where she talked about the beautiful Smoky Mountains. . . and added this warning: “We should pay attention. We’re mistreating Mother Nature . . . that’s like being ugly to your mama. We need to take better care of the things that God gave us.”

Dolly has always been vocal about her love of the environment and like so many, is understandably concerned about its future.

Parton has used her platform to encourage and create change when it comes to the environment. Her theme park, Dollywood, hosts a bald eagle sanctuary run by the American Eagle Foundation, which rescues and rehabilitates injured and orphaned bald eagles, owls, vultures and other birds. The center has been able to release over 180 bald eagles back into the wild.

