Artists Who Have Never Won A Grammy!

Some of these artist may shock you!

By Dirt/Divas

Billboard has a list of 30 major musical artists who NEVER won a Grammy includes: The Who . . . Journey . . . Guns N Roses . . . Miley Cyrus . . . Katy Perry and QUEEN.

Many of these artists have been nominated but were never called up to accept an award.

  1. Miley Cyrus . . . 2 nominations
  1. Nickelback . . . 5 nominations
  1. The Beach Boys . . . 4 nominations
  1. Guns N’ Roses . . . 3 nominations
  1. The Monkees . . . 4 nominations
  1. The Supremes . . . 2 nominations
  1. Def Leppard . . . 0 nominations
  1. Journey . . . 1 nomination
  1. Rascal Flatts . . . 4 nominations
  1. Foreigner . . . 3 nominations
  1. Kenny Chesney . . . 6 nominations
  1. Kid Rock . . . 5 nominations
  1. Andy Williams . . . 6 nominations
  1. Backstreet Boys . . . 8 nominations
  1. Cat Stevens . . . 1 nomination
  1. Toby Keith . . . 7 nominations
  1. The Who . . . 2 nominations
  1. The Moody Blues . . . 0 nominations
  1. Creedence Clearwater Revival . . . 0 nominations
  1. Josh Groban . . . 4 nominations
  1. Heart . . . 4 nominations
  1. Katy Perry . . . 13 nominations
  1. Tupac . . . 6 nominations
  1. Run-DMC . . . 1 nomination
  1. Queen . . . 4 nominations
  1. Jimi Hendrix . . . 1 nomination
  1. Joe Satriani . . . 15 nominations
  1. Dierks Bentley . . . 14 nominations
  1. Snoop Dogg . . . 16 nominations
  1. Rebecca Black . . . 0 nominations

