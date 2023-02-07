Artists Who Have Never Won A Grammy!
Some of these artist may shock you!
Billboard has a list of 30 major musical artists who NEVER won a Grammy includes: The Who . . . Journey . . . Guns N Roses . . . Miley Cyrus . . . Katy Perry and QUEEN.
Many of these artists have been nominated but were never called up to accept an award.
- Miley Cyrus . . . 2 nominations
- Nickelback . . . 5 nominations
- The Beach Boys . . . 4 nominations
- Guns N’ Roses . . . 3 nominations
- The Monkees . . . 4 nominations
- The Supremes . . . 2 nominations
- Def Leppard . . . 0 nominations
- Journey . . . 1 nomination
- Rascal Flatts . . . 4 nominations
- Foreigner . . . 3 nominations
- Kenny Chesney . . . 6 nominations
- Kid Rock . . . 5 nominations
- Andy Williams . . . 6 nominations
- Backstreet Boys . . . 8 nominations
- Cat Stevens . . . 1 nomination
- Toby Keith . . . 7 nominations
- The Who . . . 2 nominations
- The Moody Blues . . . 0 nominations
- Creedence Clearwater Revival . . . 0 nominations
- Josh Groban . . . 4 nominations
- Heart . . . 4 nominations
- Katy Perry . . . 13 nominations
- Tupac . . . 6 nominations
- Run-DMC . . . 1 nomination
- Queen . . . 4 nominations
- Jimi Hendrix . . . 1 nomination
- Joe Satriani . . . 15 nominations
- Dierks Bentley . . . 14 nominations
- Snoop Dogg . . . 16 nominations
- Rebecca Black . . . 0 nominations