Artists Who Have Never Won A Grammy!

Billboard has a list of 30 major musical artists who NEVER won a Grammy includes: The Who . . . Journey . . . Guns N Roses . . . Miley Cyrus . . . Katy Perry and QUEEN.

Many of these artists have been nominated but were never called up to accept an award.

Miley Cyrus . . . 2 nominations

Nickelback . . . 5 nominations

The Beach Boys . . . 4 nominations

Guns N’ Roses . . . 3 nominations

The Monkees . . . 4 nominations

The Supremes . . . 2 nominations

Def Leppard . . . 0 nominations

Journey . . . 1 nomination

Rascal Flatts . . . 4 nominations

Foreigner . . . 3 nominations

Kenny Chesney . . . 6 nominations

Kid Rock . . . 5 nominations

Andy Williams . . . 6 nominations

Backstreet Boys . . . 8 nominations

Cat Stevens . . . 1 nomination

Toby Keith . . . 7 nominations

The Who . . . 2 nominations

The Moody Blues . . . 0 nominations

Creedence Clearwater Revival . . . 0 nominations

Josh Groban . . . 4 nominations

Heart . . . 4 nominations

Katy Perry . . . 13 nominations

Tupac . . . 6 nominations

Run-DMC . . . 1 nomination

Queen . . . 4 nominations

Jimi Hendrix . . . 1 nomination

Joe Satriani . . . 15 nominations

Dierks Bentley . . . 14 nominations

Snoop Dogg . . . 16 nominations