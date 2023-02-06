Beyonce Makes Grammy History!

Beyonce picked up four trophies last night at the Grammy’s for the first time ever in the best dance-electronic music recording category for “Break My Soul.” She also won for best traditional R&B performance for “Plastic Off the Sofa.”

If you’ve lost count, Beyonce now has the most Grammys ever. She has now beaten out the late Hungarian-British conductor Georg Solti, who has 31 Grammys. Solti had held on to the record since 1997.

Viola Davis is now an EGOT — a term for those who have won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony — after she won for the best audiobook, narration and storytelling recording.

During the in memoriam segment, the Grammys recognized the lives of Loretta Lynn, Migos rapper Takeoff and Christine McVie with several star-studded performers paying them homage.

Brandi Carlile took home some awards including for best rock performance and best rock song, a songwriter’s award, and best Americana album.

This year’s Grammys also introduced several new categories, including one for video game music composition, which went to the soundtrack for “Assassins Creed: Valhalla.”

Trevor Noah hosted the awards once again this year that included performances by Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Sam Smith, and Lizzo…

HIGHLIGHTS

Best Pop Vocal Album -Harry Styles’s “Harry’s House”

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: Unholy, Sam Smith and Kim Petras.

Best Pop Solo Performance: Easy On Me, Adele.

Record of the Year: About Damn Time, Lizzo.

Album of the Year: Harry’s House, Harry Styles

Michael Buble- best Traditional Album

