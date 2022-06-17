The Worst Father’s Day Gifts!

Believe it or not, dads don’t make a big fuss about Father’s Day. Only a third choose Father’s Day as one of the most important holidays.

And adding insult to injury, Father’s Day beat Mother’s Day!

The survey found, When asked if they have ever forgotten to get their dad a Father’s Day gift, A combined total of 26% of people admitted ‘yes’ or ‘maybe.’

When asked what the worst Father’s day gift is the top answer were traditional tie, socks or simply nothing!

The odds gifts for dads included Macaroni art, a bad letter, a pet rock, a fish plaque, a plunger, and Taxidermy.