Duck It! The Apple Keyboard Will Finally Let You Swear!

Apple will soon let us drop the F-bomb! The company showed off its new AI-powered keyboard for iOS on Monday during WWDC 2023, its annual showcase focused on developers. This keyboard should learn that you want to curse and not say “duck” or “ducking.”

