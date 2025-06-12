Does Having an A.I. Boyfriend Count as Cheating? 40% Say Yes

Just when you thought modern dating couldn’t get weirder, robot romance enters the chat.

Match just dropped its 14th Annual “Singles in America” report, and it’s giving strong Black Mirror meets Bumblevibes. Turns out, A.I. is now part of the dating pool — and not just for writing your Hinge bio.

One in Four Singles Are Using AI to Date

According to the report, 26% of singles are now using artificial intelligence for dating help — everything from crafting clever messages to filtering compatibility. That’s up a wild 333% from last year. (Apparently, even love needs a data science degree now.)

RELATED: Gamer Breaks Neck While Wearing Virtual Reality Headset

Half of Gen Z is already onboard, because, of course, they are.

But here’s where it gets spicy...

1 in 6 Have “Interacted with A.I. as a Romantic Companion”

Yes, that’s the actual phrase used in the report. Think: A.I. boyfriends or girlfriends providing emotional support or companionship — the kind you’d usually get from a real partner, minus the snoring and laundry piles.

A third of Gen Z and a quarter of Millennials say they’ve used AI this way. Whether that’s chatting with a virtual boyfriend app or pouring your heart out to a chatbot, people are technically coupling up with code.

So… Is It Cheating?

Well, 40% of people say yes. If you're in a relationship and start getting a little too close to your digital darling, it could cross into cheating territory — at least in the eyes of two out of five respondents.

Which raises the big 2025 question:

If your partner is emotionally invested in a chatbot, is it still a love triangle if one of them runs on Wi-Fi?

Whether you're curious, confused, or side-eyeing your partner’s screen time, one thing’s clear — the dating world just got a firmware update.