The Apple Vision Pro Headset was Revealed!  

It will cost you $3500!

By Kool Tech

Do you want one?

Apple just announced the Vision Pro headset at its WWDC developer conference, during which executives spent a long time detailing both how the hardware works and how you’re meant to use it. 

What does the Apple Vision Pro look like? Imagine a pair of ski goggles. The fanciest, most sci-fi ski goggles you’ve ever seen.

It’s a dramatically better-looking device than any other AR or VR headset out there.

The goggles are slightly curved and should wrap around most faces fairly nicely.

Apple spent a long time talking about how you could use the Vision Pro to replace your television or computer monitor.

Apple Discontinues Making iPods…

While this thing is super cool, people aren’t convinced that a mixed reality device will be popular, especially for the price tag of $3500.

