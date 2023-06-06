The Apple Vision Pro Headset was Revealed!  

Do you want one?

Apple just announced the Vision Pro headset at its WWDC developer conference, during which executives spent a long time detailing both how the hardware works and how you’re meant to use it.

What does the Apple Vision Pro look like? Imagine a pair of ski goggles. The fanciest, most sci-fi ski goggles you’ve ever seen.

It’s a dramatically better-looking device than any other AR or VR headset out there.

The goggles are slightly curved and should wrap around most faces fairly nicely.

Apple spent a long time talking about how you could use the Vision Pro to replace your television or computer monitor.

While this thing is super cool, people aren’t convinced that a mixed reality device will be popular, especially for the price tag of $3500.