This Phone Case Feels Like Human Skin… And Yes, It Gets Sunburnt Too

Introducing: Skincase — the weird, fleshy phone case that feels like human skin and reacts to the sun like it just got back from an all-inclusive in Punta Cana.

Developed by a group of researchers who had some time on their hands, Skincase is part tech, part dermatological guilt trip. It was designed after scientists noticed that while people obsessively check their phones all day (guilty), they rarely apply sunscreen with the same enthusiasm (also guilty).

So what’s the solution? It’s a phone case that sunburns right along with you. The logic? If your phone's “skin” starts sizzling in the UV rays, maybe it’ll guilt-trip you into slathering on the SPF before your actual skin turns into a lobster tail.

And yes, it comes in three different skin tones, each of which changes colour when exposed to UV light — just like the real deal. It’s science meets skincare shaming, and we kind of love it.

Before you go trying to preorder one for your next beach day, don’t bother. The Skincase is still a prototype — meaning, for now, you’ll just have to rely on your good old sunburned shoulders as a reminder to reapply.