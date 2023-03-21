THE LATEST THING THAT’S GOOD FOR KIDS’ DEVELOPMENT IS DAD JOKES.

Here’s one for you: “Did you hear about the guy who got caught stealing a calendar? He got TWELVE MONTHS.” You can groan if you want, but “dad jokes” like that are actually GOOD for kids.

Dad jokes are usually wholesome, corny puns, and because they’re so soft, they’re sometimes criticized for being stupid and lame.

But a new study says that “dad jokes” actually have a positive effect on kids’ development. The researchers say that when fathers embarrass their children with unfunny jokes, it teaches them how to overcome awkwardness.

Seriously, pushing your kids’ limits on how much embarrassment they can handle shows them that embarrassment is common, and not a big deal.

So keep repeating the same old stale puns, year in and year out, it’s your duty to your kids. Like this one: “Your mom asked me if your kids were spoiled. And I told her, ‘No, I think most kids smell that way!’” (Rim-Shot!)

