Tate McRae Just Made Ballerina Sneakers the Cool Mom Shoe of Summer

OK, I’ll be honest—I was not sold on the whole “ballerina sneaker” trend at first. Ballet flats give me flashbacks to 2009 blisters and questionable arch support. But then Tate McRae posted a pic in a pair of ballerina-inspired kicks, and... I might be changing my mind.

Courtesy of Instagram/@tatemcrae

She snapped an Instagram Story—classic bathroom mirror selfie moment—with her feet front and centre in the Adidas x Bad Bunny Ballerina Sneakers. Bright yellow, sporty, and paired with a Hello Kitty bath mat (because of course), and suddenly the whole trend just made sense. Leave it to Tate to make sporty and sweet look cool.

Now, her sneakers aren’t the typical ballet flat remix you’ve seen all over social—these have more structure, an almond-shaped toe, and elastic ties instead of laces. They’re kind of like the rebellious cousin of the classic ballerina shoe. But still very much in that soft, coquette-core lane that’s trending for summer 2025.

And honestly? I’m kind of into it. This isn’t just fashion—it’s functional. We're talking slip-on comfort, walkable all day, still cute enough for brunch or school drop-off. Puma, Sandy Liang x Salomon, and Jeffrey Campbell are all in on this look, with options ranging from minimalist to full glam. There’s even a taekwondo-meets-ballet version floating around if you really want to make a statement.

So if you're like me—sitting on the fence about this trend—maybe just try a pair on for fun. Worst case? You get a comfy shoe that looks cute with a sundress. Best case? You’re suddenly the cool mom who knew about the trend before your kid did.