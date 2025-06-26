IKEA Has a Ferry Now — Because Of Course It Does

So, you've made the bold choice to go to IKEA — where you’ll somehow need Swedish Meatballs, a new bookshelf, and marital therapy after attempting to build said bookshelf. But what if you don’t have a car to haul all that flat-packed furniture home?

Simple. Just take a boat.

All Aboard the IKEA Ferry (Yes, Really)

In the wonderfully chaotic neighbourhood of Red Hook, Brooklyn, there’s an IKEA store that got so popular it now has its very own ferry service. No, this isn’t a Swedish fever dream — it’s an actual boat that takes you (and your future DIY regret) across the water straight to the store.

Because when you’re IKEA-famous and waterfront-adjacent, obviously the next step is to add a nautical twist to your shopping experience.

How It Works: Cruise, Then Shop

The IKEA ferry is free and runs on Saturdays and Sundays, with up to five daily trips from Manhattan’s Pier 79 (Midtown) and Pier 11 (Downtown).

It’s not just about hauling furniture either — the NY Waterway website encourages passengers to “enjoy panoramic views of the city and pass the Statue of Liberty on your way to IKEA.”

So yes, you too can live your best tourist life and impulse-buy throw pillows all in one trip. Win-win.

Oh, And There’s a Park Too

Once you dock at IKEA Brooklyn, you’re right next to the 6.5-acre Erie Basin Park, a lovely spot for post-shopping decompression or a scenic cry after realizing you’ve got three hours of Allen-key work ahead of you.

RELATED: IKEA Canada invests over $80M to reduce prices on over a thousand products

Flatpack Royalty

Speaking of IKEA’s boxes — ever wonder why everything you buy there is packed flatter than a prairie field?

It all goes back to 1953, when IKEA introduced what’s now called the “flatpack.” The idea wasn’t just to confuse couples and spark late-night furniture fights — it helped reduce shipping costs and product damage during mail orders.

While IKEA wasn’t the first to go flatpack, they’ve certainly made it a global brand. Today, those tidy boxes are as iconic as their meatballs (and slightly less stressful than navigating the kids' play zone).

So, Should You Try the IKEA Ferry?

If you're in New York and don't own a vehicle, or you’re just in it for the views and a quirky Saturday plan, hop on the ferry. Worst case, you come home with a new throw blanket, a hotdog, and enough screws to build a small shed.

In other words: classic IKEA. But make it waterfront.