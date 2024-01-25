Listen Live

IKEA Canada invests over $80M to reduce prices on over a thousand products 

Hopefully other companies will start to do the same!

By Kool Mornings

The multi-million-dollar investment will support reducing the price on over 1,500 products including IKEA Democratic Design icons to storage solutions and home furnishing accessories.

IKEA conducted a survey called Life at Home and found that 45% of Canadians say their household finances and disposable income are a top concern, while 37% are concerned about the state of the economy in the country. 

Leading with lowest prices is increasingly vital and Canadians can already begin to see price reductions on some of their favourite IKEA products including:

  • BILLY Bookcase with glass doors $199.00, Previous price: $249.00.
  • STRANDMON Armchair $349.00, Previous price $399.00.
  • VITTSJÖ Laptop stand, $29.99, Previous price: $59.99.
  • RANARP Work lamp $39.99, Previous price $49.99.

