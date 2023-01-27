IKEA Wants You To Put Together A Bedroom Set…With your Spouse

Who doesn’t need some extra cash right now? But is it worth it? IKEA is offering people an opportunity to build their furniture; but be warned, it could cost you your relationship!

They will pay someone $1,000, plus they’ll get a $1,000 IKEA gift card that will go toward the cost of furniture.

FinanceBuzz is looking for a couple willing to put their relationship to the test this Valentine’s season by building an entire IKEA bedroom set together and documenting the experience. Just you and your significant other, a wordless instruction manual, and a hex key.

If you and your partner are selected as our IKEA DIY Duo, we’ll pay you $1,000 for your work and give you a $1,000 IKEA gift card to cover your costs.

Applications close Feb. 14, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. ET…Good thing this is only open to US residents, or there would be a lot of divorced Canadians by March 1st!