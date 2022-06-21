IKEA Has Launched A Catalogue Of Baby Names Inspired By Their Furniture!

Ikea Norway has come to serve us the thing we never knew we wanted or needed – an online catalogue with archived furniture names that would suit a baby.

At the very least, it’s a fun name bank to browse for Scandinavian inspiration. Ikea Norway wrote online: ‘Finding the name of the child can be both difficult and fun. ‘We at Ikea have given names to products for more than 70 years. ‘So, if you are completely stuck, or just want some inspiration, here you will find over 800 boys’ names and girls’ names.’

Some of the names are retro-sounding, making them ideal for a unique moniker.

Online, you can also see the images of the product range to go along with many of the name options, making it a visual experience too.

Some options, like Daphne, go back as far as the 1950s, while others bring us up to the modern-day.

These are just some of the names featured in the bank!