Swedish House Mafia Team Up With IKEA To Design Turntable!
How cool is this!
Swedish House Mafia helped IKEA design their new turntable!
Here’s how you can get it
Who better to introduce IKEA’s line of record players than Swedish House Mafia?
IKEA and Swedish House Mafia teamed up to design their very own record player. The collaboration, called OBEGRÄNSAD, aims to target customers with “a limited budget but unlimited creativity.” The sleek-looking black record player has a minimal style that’s designed to absorb vibrations so as not to interfere with the sound.
Swedish House Mafia is gearing up to hit the road this summer for a lengthy tour. Their trek kicks off on July 29 in Miami and is scheduled to wrap up on September 16 in San Francisco.
They will be in Toronto on August 5th!