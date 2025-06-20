First Day of Summer Traditions You Can Start with Your Family

Because if we're going to be sticky, tired, and covered in bug spray — we might as well make it memorable!

Let’s be real. The first day of Summer isn’t actually a magical Pinterest moment where everyone is wearing white linen and smiling photogenically in a field of daisies. In reality, it usually includes a sunburn, one kid crying, and someone yelling, “WHERE ARE YOUR SHOES?”

But it can still be special.

Summer has this nostalgic, warm glow about it (possibly because we’re all mildly dehydrated), and it’s the perfect excuse to kick off a few simple, joyful family traditions. Nothing complicated. Just fun things to mark the start of Summer — and maybe distract the kids before they start saying "I'm bored" 17 times an hour.

Here are some easy, affordable, and slightly chaotic traditions to start this year — and maybe keep for years to come.

1. Ice Cream for Dinner

It’s summer. The rules are different now.

Let them pile on toppings, grab cones instead of bowls, and make it a once-a-year event where dinner is 100% dessert. Pro Tip: eat it outside so you don't panic about the drips.

2. First Day of Summer Photo (Real-Life Version)

Not the curated, matching-outfits, holding-a-sign kind. We’re talking real life: water balloons mid-air, hair in a bun, popsicle stains, a weird tan line already forming.

Take a photo as you are — because summer memories are better when they’re messy.

3. “Backyard Campout” Night

Drag out the tent (or build a blanket fort inside if it’s too buggy), make s’mores in the oven or microwave (no judgment), and tell flashlight stories.

No one is sleeping well anyway — might as well make it fun.

4. Pick Your Summer Reading Books Together

Head to the library or bookstore and let everyone pick one book to start the season. Yes, even if your toddler chooses a Peppa Pig book for the 400th time.

5. Family Water Fight

Nothing says “Happy First Day of Summer” like chasing your kids with a hose. Buckets, water balloons, spray bottles — no rules, just chaos. Also a great way to “accidentally” water the garden.

6. Backyard Movie Night Kickoff

Hang a sheet, borrow a projector, or just bring the laptop outside with a bowl of popcorn. Choose a family classic (bonus if it’s Summer-themed like The Sandlot or Lilo & Stitch) and enjoy the novelty of watching a movie under the stars… or at least until someone has to pee.

7. Make a Family Summer Bucket List

Sit down with the fam and write out a list of “wanna-do’s” for the season — big or small. Think:

Catch fireflies

Make homemade lemonade

Go on a road trip

Watch fireworks

Stay up past bedtime (for fun, not because someone refuses to sleep)

Let everyone contribute — even the toddler. You never know what kind of hilarious goals they'll come up with. ("Hug a duck" made our list.)

8. Create a “Summer Kickoff Kindness Challenge”

Choose one simple act of kindness to do as a family on the first day of Summer. Drop off popsicles to neighbours, donate sunscreen to a shelter, or write chalk messages on the sidewalk.

It’s a sweet way to remind everyone that summer isn’t just about sunshine — it’s about sharing it.

Real Talk: It Doesn’t Have to Be Perfect

Whatever you decide to do, don’t overthink it. Summer is sweaty and chaotic and never as Instagram-worthy as it seems. But when your kids look back, they won’t remember if the popsicles were organic or if the photo turned out blurry — they’ll remember how it felt.

So cheers to day one. May your coffee be iced, your patience be high, and your sunscreen be actually rubbed in this time.

Happy First Day of Summer!