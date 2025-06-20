10 Easy Ways to Make This Your Best Summer Yet

Because “winging it” has gotten us this far — but let’s aim a little higher this season.

There’s something magical about Summer. The sun’s out later, the vibe’s a little lighter, and suddenly it feels possible to romanticize life… until the mosquitoes show up, the kids are bored, and the dog eats a melting freezie off the deck.

But hey — Summer doesn’t have to be a high-pressure, scrapbook-worthy highlight reel. With just a few simple intentions (and low expectations), you can make this your best summer yet.

Here’s how:

1. Start a “Summer Sundays” Tradition

Pick one easy thing to do every Sunday that the whole family can count on. Maybe it’s pancakes for dinner. Maybe it’s a beach walk, or watching a cheesy movie outside. Low-stress, low-cost — high vibes.

2. Get Outside Before 9 AM (While It's Still Safe to Breathe)

Beat the heat, dodge the UV index of doom, and maybe even enjoy your coffee outside before the chaos starts. A five-minute solo moment with birdsong? That’s called self-care, my friend.

3. Unplug for a Day (or Hour… Let’s Not Get Wild)

Try a no-screen Sunday or a tech-free evening. Let your eyeballs adjust to natural light again! You might even make eye contact with your kids. Wild.

4. Say Yes to the Spontaneous

Water balloons? Sure. Popsicles before dinner? Why not. Running through the sprinkler in your clothes? Go for it. The best memories don’t need a Pinterest board — just a little chaos.

5. Romanticize the Ordinary

Light a citronella candle and call it “mood lighting.” Put your iced coffee in a wine glass. Blast your ‘90s playlist while folding towels. You’re not just doing chores — you’re living your Summer main character moment.

6. Plan One Big Adventure (and Lots of Little Ones)

Book that zoo trip, road trip, or beach day — but also plan the mini things: backyard picnics, library runs, stargazing on a Tuesday night. It’s not about going big — it’s about showing up.

7. Create a Family Summer Playlist

Let everyone add their fave songs. Yes, that means you’ll hear “Let It Go” 37 times, but it also means spontaneous dance parties and car karaoke. Worth it.

8. Try Something New — Just for You

A new hobby, recipe, or book genre. Maybe you finally try paddle boarding, or maybe you just master a killer margarita. Either way, you deserve a little “first” this Summer too.

9. Take a Photo Every Day (The Messier, The Better)

Skip the posed stuff. Capture the real — the watermelon faces, the bedhead at noon, the sprinkler joy. By September, you’ll have a little time capsule of the good, the loud, the hilarious.

10. Give Yourself Permission to Do Less

You don’t need to be the Summer cruise director. You don’t need to fill every second with magic. Some days, surviving with snacks and SPF is enough. You’re doing amazing!

Summer doesn’t need to be perfect — it just needs to be yours. Embrace the mess, lean into the fun, and make the memories that don’t always make it to Instagram but live forever in your heart (and your group chat).

So grab your sunnies, Mama — we’ve got a Summer to soak in.