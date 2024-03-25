‘Happy Gilmore 2’ Could Be In The Works, According to Christopher McDonald

Christopher McDonald, the actor who played Shooter McGavin in the 1996 film says that another ‘Happy Gilmore’ movie is coming.

During an interview, McDonald said, “I saw Adam about two weeks ago… And he shows me the first draft of ‘Happy Gilmore 2.’”

Could it be? A script!

Sandler co-wrote “Happy Gilmore” and it became one of his most popular films. It follows Happy Gilmore (Sandler), a not-so-mild-mannered wannabe hockey player who discovers that he’s an exceptionally talented golfer with a slapshot-style swing.

The 1996 slapstick comedy stars Julie Bowen, Frances Bay, Kevin Nealon and Carl Weathers – who died last month at age 76 – alongside Sandler and McDonald.

“Happy Gilmore” was released during a prophetic era for Sandler, who starred in several other beloved comedy classics throughout the ’90s, including “Billy Madison,” “Big Daddy” and “The Waterboy.”