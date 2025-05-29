Nike’s About to Get Pricier — So Maybe It’s Time to Just Do It (Now)

If you’ve been eyeing a fresh pair of Nikes for your summer walks, workouts or “I swear I’m going to the gym eventually” wardrobe, you might want to hit add to cart sooner rather than later.

Starting June 1st, Nike is bumping up prices on select items thanks to rising import costs and U.S. tariffs on goods made in countries like Vietnam and China — AKA, where a ton of Nike products come from. Translation? Your sneakers are about to sneak up in price.

How Much Are We Talking?

According to insiders, we’re looking at increases of $2 to $10, depending on the item. Not exactly a bank-breaker, but still enough to make you reconsider whether your dog needs matching kicks.

The good news? Children’s products and anything under $100 will stay the same (for now). So at least your toddler’s tiny Air Forces are safe.

RELATED: Ben Affleck And Matt Damon Are Back On The Big Screen Together In The New Trailer for Nike “Air”

Your Window to Shop and Save Is Closing Fast

If you’re bargain-hunting, this is your last chance to scoop up Nike gear at current prices. Retailers like Amazon are still offering deals, but come June, those price tags are going to reflect the new reality — one where your stylish sneakers might cost you an extra fancy latte or two.

So go ahead, treat yourself. Your future self — and your future receipts — will thank you.