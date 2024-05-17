$1000 Minute: Friday, May 17th

Fushia is what colour?

Pink

What is the only mammal that can’t jump?

The elephant

What is the name of the force that opposes motion between two surfaces in contact?

Friction

What is the highest possible score you can get in a Gymnastics routine?

10.0

If a bookshelf has 5 shelves and each shelf can hold 15 books, how many books can the entire bookshelf hold?

75 books in total (5 shelves * 15 books per shelf = 75 books)

This Canadian Queen of Power Ballads is known for her hit songs like, Because You Loved Me, The Power of Love and It’s All Coming Back to Me Now?

Celine Dion

What was the first feature-length animated film ever released by Disney?

“Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” (1937).

You would most likely give someone Benadryl when they’re suffering from this.

Allergic reaction/ Allergies

What Energy Drink is said to give you wings?

Red Bull

Jerry Seinfeld starts in Unfrosted a movie about the making of Pop-Tarts. But what company makes pop-tarts?

Kellogg’s