$1000 Minute: Monday, July 14th

$1,000 Minute
Published July 14, 2025
By Charlie
  1. What pop star is known as the Queen of Pop?
    Madonna


  1. What is the national sport of Canada?
    Lacrosse


  1. Hematology is the study of this part of the body.
    Blood


  1. This actor starred in movies like The Mask, Ace Ventura, and The Truman Show. 
    Jim Carrey


  1. What number is represented by the Roman numeral “L”
    50


  1. Kim Campbell was the first and only woman in Canada with this title.
    Prime Minister 


  1. What alcoholic drink is made from Juniper berries?
    Gin


  1. What is the largest continent?
    Asia


  1. How many centimetres are in a metre? 
    100


  1. What is the opposite of an antonym?
  2. Synonym
