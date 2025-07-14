$1000 Minute: Monday, July 14th
- What pop star is known as the Queen of Pop?
Madonna
- What is the national sport of Canada?
Lacrosse
- Hematology is the study of this part of the body.
Blood
- This actor starred in movies like The Mask, Ace Ventura, and The Truman Show.
Jim Carrey
- What number is represented by the Roman numeral “L”
50
- Kim Campbell was the first and only woman in Canada with this title.
Prime Minister
- What alcoholic drink is made from Juniper berries?
Gin
- What is the largest continent?
Asia
- How many centimetres are in a metre?
100
- What is the opposite of an antonym?
- Synonym
