$1000 Minute: Thursday, July 10th
Published July 10, 2025
By Charlie
- This location, close to Lake Couchiching, offers a hotel, spa, restaurants, shows, and a place to play slots. Casino Rama Resort
- What unit do we measure rainfall in?
Millimeters
- This festival will be taking over downtown Barrie this weekend.
The Butter Tart Festival
- Rather than fireworks, some places are now lighting up the skies with these.
Drone Shows/Drones
- Seymour Skinner is a principal from what TV show?
The Simpsons
- This stringed instrument almost always has a circular body.
Banjo
- Beech, Alder and Balsa are all types of what?
Wood
- What is 20% of 200?
40
- This popular band’s name is an acronym of the bandmates' first names.
ABBA
- Dunlop Street turns into what highway west of Barrie?
Hwy 90
