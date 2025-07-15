Heat Warnings- Air Quality Advisories in effect click here for details
$1000 Minute: Tuesday, July 15th

$1,000 Minute
Published July 15, 2025
By Charlie

  1. What do you call the special part of the Trent-Severn Waterway that helps lift or lower boats so they can move between lakes?
    Locks 


  2. If Charlie were seeing an ENT specialist, what type of doctor is she seeing? 
    Ear, Nose, and Throat doctor or Otolaryngologist.


  3. What was the name of the newspaper where Clark Kent worked?
    Daily Planet


  4. This Kool FM artist was the first ever winner of American Idol?
    Kelly Clarkson 



  5. Jim, Pam, Oscar, Dwight and Michael are some of the Characters from this TV Show.
    The Office



  6. Which famous mascot is known for the slogan, "Only you can prevent forest fires"?
    Smokey Bear



  7. How many Territories does Canada have?
    3 (Yukon, Northwest Territories and Nunavut) 



  8. What Car company makes the Bronco?
    Ford 



  9. In the NFL, where are the Broncos from?
    Denver



  10. What is the name of the famous German dessert made with layers of chocolate cake, whipped cream, cherries, and chocolate shavings?
    Black Forest Cake 
