$1000 Minute: Tuesday, July 15th
Published July 15, 2025
By Charlie
- What do you call the special part of the Trent-Severn Waterway that helps lift or lower boats so they can move between lakes?
Locks
- If Charlie were seeing an ENT specialist, what type of doctor is she seeing?
Ear, Nose, and Throat doctor or Otolaryngologist.
- What was the name of the newspaper where Clark Kent worked?
Daily Planet
- This Kool FM artist was the first ever winner of American Idol?
Kelly Clarkson
- Jim, Pam, Oscar, Dwight and Michael are some of the Characters from this TV Show.
The Office
- Which famous mascot is known for the slogan, "Only you can prevent forest fires"?
Smokey Bear
- How many Territories does Canada have?
3 (Yukon, Northwest Territories and Nunavut)
- What Car company makes the Bronco?
Ford
- In the NFL, where are the Broncos from?
Denver
- What is the name of the famous German dessert made with layers of chocolate cake, whipped cream, cherries, and chocolate shavings?
Black Forest Cake
