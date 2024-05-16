$1000 Minute: Thursday, May 16th

Who is known as the “King of Pop”?

Michael Jackson.

What term describes a group of stars that form a recognizable pattern in the sky?

Constellation.

Which Province is known as Canada’s only official Bilingual province?

New Brunswick (This is because the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms specifically recognizes that English and French are the official languages of New Brunswick).

Who is the alter ego of Wonder Woman?

Diana Prince.

In which year did Christopher Columbus first reach the Americas?

1492 (Christopher Columbus sailed the ocean blue in 1492)

Who was the first female Prime Minister of the United Kingdom?

Margaret Thatcher

In the nursery rhyme, “London Bridge Is Falling Down,” what material is used first to “build it up again”?

Iron Bars (Build it up with iron bars, Iron bars, iron bars, Build it up with iron bars, My fair lady)

A train travels at a speed of 60 miles per hour. If it travels for 2.5 hours, how many miles did it travel?

150 miles The train travels 60 × 2.5 = 150

What sport is played at Wimbledon?

Tennis

In Disney’s “Frozen,” what is the name of Elsa and Anna’s kingdom?

Arendelle.